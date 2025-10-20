Tesla charging mishap in British Columbia, sparks fireball after uncertified adapter fails

A Tesla owner suffered minor injuries when an uncertified third-party adapter failed during a fast-charging session in Hope, British Columbia, according to Technical Safety BC.

Officials said the incident happened on Aug. 16, 2024, at a non-Tesla commercial fast-charging station capable of delivering up to 200 kilowatts.

Video showing the explosion was released with the new report.

The Tesla driver was using an aftermarket adapter that was not certified for use in Canada when a short circuit caused a high-voltage arc flash.

The blast damaged the vehicle, the charger, and completely destroyed the adapter.

Investigators found that the adapter was not approved for use by Tesla or most major charging networks.

Under B.C.’s Electrical Safety Regulation, all electrical equipment must have evidence of proper certification.

At the time of the incident, there was no approved Canadian standard for EV charging adapters.

According to Technical Safety BC’s report, the Tesla owner had used the adapter around 50 times before without issue.

On this occasion, a short circuit occurred between the adapter and the charger’s cable during startup, producing a bright flash that knocked the owner to the ground.

A passenger inside the vehicle was not hurt.

Inspectors documented extensive damage, including burn marks on the car, melted cable terminals, and severe internal burning inside the charger.

Security video confirmed the flash and the driver being thrown backward.

The report concluded that an internal fault in the charging unit sent abnormal voltage through the uncertified adapter, triggering the explosion.

Tesla’s own policy prohibits the use of third-party adapters, extension cords, or any intermediary device between its vehicles and charging cables, warning that such products pose serious safety risks even when advertised as compatible.

Technical Safety BC rated the incident as “major,” citing both the severity of the damage and the potential for injury.

