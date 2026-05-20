WEATHER: Here’s what to expect as we head into Memorial Day weekend

This time of year, there are so many things on people’s minds. How many more days of school are left? Why are my allergies so bad? Will I need a tarp for Memorial Day camping? The answer to that question is probably! Although if you time it right, you might be okay.

Today and the next few days, a fair-weather ridge of high pressure will keep us dry, partly cloudy to mostly sunny, and warm with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. This will be the warmest stretch of weather through the 7-day forecast, as a few more clouds could work in on Saturday, but Seattle should still get into the lower 70s with partly sunny skies.

On Sunday, we will start with some sun, but high clouds will increase during the day with highs in the upper-60s and lower-70s. If you listen to my forecasts often, you’ll know that I talk about high clouds a lot. High clouds are Mother Nature’s early warning system. When we see increasingly high clouds, there usually is a weather system or front not far behind.

Earlier this week, the computer models highlighted some rain late Sunday and overnight into Monday, with some showers on Monday. The timing has changed a bit, which is very normal this far out. Now, the latest computer model guidance shows rain increasing during the late-morning hours on Monday. That means you might squeeze out a mostly dry camping weekend with rain coming in during the day on Memorial Day. If you pack up early, you might skip the rain altogether. It will be chilly with highs in the low-60s.

Let me say, the timing of the rain has already changed a ton, and with a few days to go, it will more than likely change again. If you want to know what I would do? I would bring the tarp to be safe, plan for some rain on Sunday night, but know that the forecast trend is for the rain to hold off until late-morning Memorial Day. I’ll continue to update you as we get closer!

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