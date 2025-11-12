‘Staying home for Thanksgiving’: Aviation expert warns of post-shutdown travel turmoil

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The U.S. Senate has approved a bill to temporarily fund and reopen the federal government. The U.S. House could vote on it, and the President could sign it, as early as Wednesday.

But no matter how quickly they move, your Thanksgiving holiday flight is already in jeopardy.

“If it were me, I would be staying home at Thanksgiving,” Scott Hamilton, an aviation consultant with Leeham Company LLC, told KIRO Newsradio. “It will take a little while for the airlines to get back into full operation.”

He said airlines, accustomed to disruptions from weather, will likely get flights back on track within a few days of the government reopening.

Air traffic control operations are another matter. While many air traffic controllers have been calling in sick rather than work without pay during the shutdown, some have actually quit.

“I used to have about four controllers retire a day before the shutdown,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told CNN. “I’m now up to 15 to 20 a day are retiring.”

Due to safety concerns, Duffy has imposed flight restrictions at major U.S. airports, resulting in thousands of cancellations and delays.

“We have to understand from the government how quickly the staffing will get back up to the pre-shutdown level, and I’ve not seen any information about how long that will take,” Hamilton said. “And let’s remember that the control towers were understaffed to begin with.”

He points out that one air traffic controller was doing the job of two when a military helicopter collided with a passenger plane near Washington D.C. in January. And Newark Liberty International Airport has had a series of disruptions due to air traffic control shortages since last year.

Hamilton said if the federal government doesn’t believe air traffic control operations are adequately staffed, flight restrictions may continue.

If you still intend to fly, the airline passenger advocacy group Flyersrights.org recommends choosing trips with non-stop flights whenever possible. Book directly with airlines, because obtaining refunds or changing flights can be more challenging with third-party websites. And consider purchasing a refundable ticket on another airline as a backup.

