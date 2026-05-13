Bothell High School students fighting to keep school resource officer

BOTHELL, Wash. — Students at Bothell High School say they’re not giving up the fight to save their school resource officer (SRO), despite the school board voting to eliminate the program.

Officer Garrett Ware is still on campus, but the school is losing the SRO after the Northshore School Board voted 4-1 to eliminate it.

The district says it was not a budget issue, rather an annual review that led to the cut.

Monday night’s vote coming after students and parents pleaded with the board to keep the SRO program which the board said might make some students feel less safe.

“You can go around and ask every single person here and no one will say they feel unsafe. It’s just a myth – everyone feels safer with him,” said senior Julian Mercado.

Despite strong support for the SRO program, families heard from board director Han Tran, “I’m not able to support renewal of this contract because this district owes our community something more comprehensive and equitable and more empowering to all community members.”

KIRO 7 reached out to the board president for clarification on the comments — and what was driving the decision, but did not hear back.

“I strongly believe the school board did make a mistake, and I think that they are giving their personal prejudices and reflecting that on us,” said sophomore Ray Harless.

But students refuse to give up hope, starting a petition, calling on the board to reverse its decision.

“You gotta show the people that made this decision that they’re wrong and they’re not representing the community and what they want in any way,” said senior Brady Minneman, who started the petition.

Students are also planning a walkout Monday morning, May 18th.

“All students here are really affected by this decision it’s like losing a part of our Bothell family and we just want to make sure that our voices are heard,” added ASB President Avery Jensen.

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