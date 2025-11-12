Singer Akon arrested in Georgia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Superstar singer Akon was arrested in DeKalb County, Georgia last week, according to jail records.

The 52-year-old, whose real name is Aliaune Thiam, was arrested by the Chamblee Police Department on November 7.

Jail records indicate Thiam was arrested on a warrant out of Roswell, Georgia.

Police reports obtained by Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV say Roswell officers found Thiam stranded in his Tesla Cybertruck with a dead battery on Sept. 10.

The officer called a tow truck and ran the vehicle’s tag and found it did not have insurance on file. When the officer ran Thiam’s license, he found that it had been suspended since Jan. 2, 2023. He was able to show proof of insurance.

Thiam spent about six hours booked in the DeKalb County Jail on Nov. 7, jail records indicate. Roswell police say that he was taken to and booked into the Smyrna City Jail.

Smyrna police say he is not in the Smyrna City Jail.

The five-time Grammy-nominated singer rose to prominence in the early 2000s with his song “Locked Up.”

He’s also known for songs like “Lonely,” “I Wanna Love You,” “Smack That” and more.

In recent years, Thiam has focused on charitable and philanthropic efforts while also releasing music.

WSB-TV has reached out to his team for a comment.

