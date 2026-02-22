Ready-to-eat frozen meatballs recalled for possible metal contamination

Frozen meatball products produced by Rosina Food Products Inc. have been recalled due to possible contamination with foreign material, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Sunday.

The company, based in West Seneca, NY, is recalling nearly 9,500 pounds of frozen meatballs that may contain metal.

The products were produced on July 30, 2025, and are labeled “Bremer Family Style Italian Style Meatballs.”

USDA says the products were shipped to Aldi supermarkets around the country.

Officials are urging those who have these products at home to throw them away immediately.

For more information visit, fsis.usda.gov.

