Peanut butter products recalled in 40 states for ‘foreign material’

Thousands of peanut butter items have been recalled across 40 states by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall includes items sold in Washington.

According to the FDA, Ventura Foods LLC found pieces of blue plastic in a filter.

The recall was initiated last April, but the FDA upgraded it to Class II this month. That means use of or exposure to affected products “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

Here are the products that are being recalled:

CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER NET WT 0.75 OZ(21g) DISTRIBUTED BY US FOODS, ROSEMONT, IL 60018; PEANUT BUTTER NET WT. 0.5OZ & NET WT 0.75OZ

Product quantity: 17,115cs/.75oz pkgs + 4,496cs/.5oz pkgs + 516cs/1.12oz pkgs)

Code information: Lot# D077F01, Lot# D079F01, Lot# D080F01, Lot# D083F01, Lot# D084F01, Lot# D086F01, Lot# D087F01, Lot# D090F01, Lot# D091F01, Lot# D092F01, Lot# D093F01, Lot# D095F01, Lot# D097F01, Lot# D098F01, Lot# D099F01, Lot# D106F01, Lot# D107F01 88640: Lot# D076F01, Lot# D085F01, Lot# D102F01 72445: Lot# D077F01, Lot# D078F01, Lot# D079F01, Lot# D085F01, Lot# D091F01, Lot# D092F01, Lot# D100F01, Lot# D101F01, Lot# D102F01, Lot# D104F01 & Lot# D105F01. 88660: Lot# D077F01, Lot# D076F01, Lot# D102F01 96435: Lot# D080F01, Lot# D094F01 86442: Lot# D100F02, Lot# D101F02 86433: Lot# D077F02, Lot# D078F02, Lot# D083F02, Lot# D084F02, Lot# D086F02, Lot# D104F02, Lot# D105F02, Lot# D106F02, Lot# D107F02Product also sold under the following brand names: FLAVOR Fresh PEANUT BUTTER NET WT 0.75 OZ(21g) DISTRIBUTED BY: DYMA BRANDS, INC. ATLANTA, GA 30328; HOUSE RECIPE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER NET WT 0.75 OZ (21.2g) DISTRIBUTED BY SYSCO COROPRATION, HOUSTON, TEXAS 77077; Katy’s Kitchen SMOOTH PEANUT BUTTER NET WT 0.75 OZ (21g) MARKETED BY INDEPENDENT MARKETING ALLIANCE HOUSTIN, TX 77043 PEANUT BUTTER creamy NET WT 0.75 OZ (21g) FOR DISTRIBUTION EXCLUSIVELY BY GORDON FOOD SERVICE WYOMING, MI 49509; CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER NET WT 1.12 OZ(32g) POCO PAC DISTRIBUTED BY DYMA BRANDS, INC. ATLANTA, GA

CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER NET WT 1.12 OZ(32g)/GRAPE JELLY NET WT 1 OZ (28g) POCO PAC DISTRIBUTED BY DYMA BRANDS, INC. ATLANTA, GA 30328 CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER NET WT 1.12 OZ(32g)/GRAPE JELLY NET WT 1 OZ (28g) POCO PAC (929cs/2.12oz pkgs)

Product quantity: 929cs/2.12oz pkgs

Code information: Lot# D086F03 96420: Lot# D076F03, Lot# D077F03, Lot# D102F03 & Lot#D104F03

CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER NET WT 1.12 OZ(32g)/STRAWBERRY JAM NET WT 1 OZ (28g) POCO PAC DISTRIBUTED BY DYMA BRANDS, INC. ATLANTA, GA 30328 CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER NET WT 1.12 OZ(32g)/STRAWBERRY JAM NET WT 1 OZ (28g) (379cs/2.12oz pkgs)

Product quantity: 379cs/2.12oz pkgs

Code information: Lot# D090F03 96422: Lot# D091F03, Lot# D105F03

States where the products are being recalled:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

Nevada

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

