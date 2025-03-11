Oregon toddler found dead after 10-day search

SILETZ RIVER, Ore. — An Oregon toddler, who had been missing for almost two weeks, was found dead Tuesday.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 2-year-old Dane Paulsen’s body was found in the Siletz River by a diver who offered to help in the search.

Deputies say the boy was found about three miles downstream from the family’s property.

“Our thoughts are with the family, who are facing an unbearable sorrow,” said Sheriff Adam Shanks. “We are deeply grateful for the support and dedication shown by the search teams and our communities throughout this difficult time, though we wish it was under different circumstances.”

Paulsen was reported missing on March 1 after deputies said he vanished from his family’s yard around 4:25 p.m.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing.

