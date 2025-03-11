Oregon 2-year-old missing for 10 days, search focused on Siletz River area

SILETZ, Ore. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The search for two-year-old Oregon toddler Dane Paulsen, who vanished from his family’s yard in Siletz on March 1, remains ongoing as authorities concentrate efforts on the Siletz River.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), in coordination with multiple agencies and volunteers, has ramped up water-based search operations utilizing boats, sonar and remotely-operated underwater drones.

Volunteers and officials alike describe the dense terrain along the river as a significant challenge in the search. Thick blackberry and salmonberry bushes make it difficult to navigate, raising concerns that the child could be hidden from view despite extensive ground searches.

“Even with specialized equipment and search K9s, it is possible to miss a small child that may be hidden by thick brush or other visual impairments,” LCSO said in a March 5 update.

Authorities have confirmed that the focus of the search remains on the river, as evidence suggests Dane was near the water’s edge before disappearing. Search teams, including divers and boats equipped with sonar, have scanned a 14-mile stretch of the Siletz River.

Additional boats with underwater cameras and remotely operated vehicles have been deployed to explore hard-to-reach areas.

Community had joined in search for Dane Paulsen

Community members have also joined the effort, using personal watercraft to expand the search to the lower parts of the river. However, officials have urged volunteers to follow safety precautions, including wearing life jackets and avoiding active search zones designated for emergency responders.

Authorities continue to ask the public to share official updates from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office via FlashAlert and Facebook. They are also urging anyone with relevant information to call the designated tip line at (541) 265-0669. Officials stress that tips should be as specific as possible, including exact locations, timestamps and, if available, photo or video evidence.

Although no criminal activity has been confirmed, a vehicle of interest was reportedly seen in the area before Dane’s disappearance. However, Sheriff Curtis Shanks clarified that there is currently no evidence linking the vehicle to the case, which is why an Amber Alert has not been issued.’

‘Friendly and fearless’

Dane Paulsen was last seen around 4:25 p.m. on March 1 near milepost 21 of Siletz River Highway (Oregon Route 229). He was wearing a gray fuzzy hoodie with ears, black pants and blue-and-white shoes. Described as “friendly and fearless,” he is comfortable around strangers and has a fascination with water and vehicles but cannot swim.

Despite exhaustive efforts, there has been no confirmed sighting of Dane since his disappearance. The FBI has provided assistance through its Victim Services Division, while the Lincoln County Major Crime Team continues to investigate potential leads.

As search operations continue, the LCSO remains steadfast in its mission.

“We express our deepest empathy for Dane’s family,” the agency stated. “Our teams are working tirelessly to bring him home.”

Spotted white van not involved in disappearance

Dane Paulsen’s family posted on Facebook that a white van seen on Siletz River Road might be involved in the child’s disappearance, but according to authorities working the case, the van is not currently linked to Paulsen.

“We have received information regarding a white van seen in the area two weeks before Dane’s disappearance,” the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said. “At this time, we do not have evidence linking this vehicle to the ongoing search and investigation.”

According to evidence on hand, Paulsen’s disappearance is not related to any crimes, the sheriff’s office stated.

