Nissan recalls over 600K SUVs due to hot oil leak and throttle issues

NATIONAL — Nissan has issued two separate recalls for several Rogue models due to engine bearing and gear issues.

The Rogue models affected were made between 2023 and 2025 and targeted 642,986 cars so far, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Both recalls were issued on Feb. 11.

In the first recall, Rogues with th the Electronic Throttle Chamber (ETC) has issues in models with the 3-cylinder 1.5-liter variable-compression VC Turbo engine.

The ETC issue could cause a loss of power that would stop the car from moving forward or reversing during restart, which could cause a crash.

The second recal targets Rouge models from 2023 to 2025 with the same 3-cylinder, 1.5-liter variable-compression VC Turbo engine.

However, during the second recall, the engine bearings could fail, leading to a hot oil leak that could start a fire.

Nissan says that it will send a letter with the details of the Rogue owners in March.

