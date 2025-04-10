Luka's emotional return to Dallas, Nikola Jokic's role in Mike Malone firing & Warriors suffer costly loss

On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vince and Dan Titus react to Luka Doncic’s emotional return to Dallas and if it was closure for Doncic and the Mavericks fans.

Later, Vince and Dan unpack the Mike Malone firing and what was Nikola Jokic’s role in the ordeal. They also assess how bad the Warriors loss to the San Antonio Suns was to their playoff hopes.

Then, Vince and Dan take a look at the Phoenix Suns and if the franchise can do anything to begin to move in the right direction.

(00:5425) Luka return to Mavericks

(7:07) Luka’s relationship with the fans

(14:00) Luka wanted to be in Dallas forever

(16:35) Mike Malone fired

(21:19) Nikola Jokic’s role in the firing

(31:23) Warriors suffer costly loss to Spurs

(34:08) West Conference standings

(39:42) Phoenix Suns terrible season

(43:01) Worse Situation: Sixers or Suns

