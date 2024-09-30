Kurt Cobain’s daughter Frances Bean welcomes first baby with Riley Hawk

Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of late Nirvana frontmam Kurt Cobain, announced that she and her husband welcomed a son into the world.

Cobain is married to Riley Hawk, the son of professional skateboarder Tony Hawk.

In an Instagram post, she wrote:

“Welcome to the world most beautiful son. We love you more than anything.”

Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk was born on September 17.

The series of black-and-white photos features Robin swaddled in a blanket, the baby’s small feet and hands, and Riley Hawk holding the newborn.

Tony Hawk commented, saying: “My favorite grandson!”

Harper Grohl, daughter of former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, also commented with a heart and teary-eyed emoji.

Cobain first revealed her relationship with Riley Hawk in a January 2022 Instagram post.

The couple tied the knot in October 2023, according to People.

