KISS guitarist Ace Frehley, known as ‘Space Ace,’ dies at 74 after fall

Paul Daniel “Ace” Frehley, the co-founder and original lead guitarist of KISS whose “Space Ace” persona helped define the band’s theatrical image, has died from injuries sustained in a fall last month, his family announced.

He was 74.

In a statement shared Thursday, Frehley’s family said they were “completely devastated and heartbroken.”

“In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth,” the statement read. “We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!”

As a founding member of KISS, Frehley was known for his explosive guitar solos, silver-suited “Space Ace” persona, and his influence on generations of rock musicians.

KISS—formed in 1972 with Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Peter Criss—became one of the most recognizable bands in the world for their face paint, pyrotechnics, and over-the-top live performances.

Though critics often dismissed them, the group’s visual spectacle and anthem-driven sound drew millions of devoted fans.

The band famously kept their real faces hidden for more than a decade, a mystery that fueled their fame until Frehley and Criss left the band in the early 1980s.

Born April 27, 1951, in the Bronx, Frehley grew up in a musical family and received his first electric guitar as a Christmas gift in 1964.

He never took formal lessons but quickly developed a signature style inspired by guitar greats such as Jimi Hendrix, Jeff Beck, and Buddy Guy.

His nickname, “Ace,” reportedly came from his knack for “acing” social situations—and securing dates—among friends.

Before joining KISS, Frehley played in several New York bands, including Cathedral and Molimo.

In 1972, he responded to an ad in The Village Voice seeking a lead guitarist for a new rock group.

He showed up to the audition wearing mismatched sneakers—one red, one orange—and, despite his offbeat appearance, impressed Stanley, Simmons, and Criss with his skill and stage presence.

The group soon renamed itself KISS, taking inspiration from theatrical acts like Alice Cooper and the New York Dolls.

By 1973, they had developed their trademark makeup and outlandish costumes.

The band released its self-titled debut album in 1974, followed by Hotter Than Hell and Dressed to Kill.

While early sales were modest, the 1975 live album KISS Alive! propelled them to superstardom.

Featuring Frehley’s blistering guitar work and the now-iconic “Rock and Roll All Nite,” the record captured the band’s raw energy and turned them into a cultural phenomenon.

The band’s logo and painted faces became staples of 1970s pop culture.

Frehley left KISS in 1982 to pursue a solo career, forming the group Frehley’s Comet and later performing under his own name.

His 1978 solo album—released alongside solo efforts by the other KISS members—featured his biggest hit, “New York Groove,” a cover that became a signature song.

He reunited with KISS in 1996 for a world tour featuring the original lineup, which became one of the most successful tours in rock history.

Frehley remained with the group until 2002 before returning to solo projects.

