Joel Embiid expected to return to 76ers lineup on Tuesday night

The question of when Joel Embiid will return to the Philadelphia 76ers lineup no longer needs to be asked. Embiid is expected to play for the Sixers on Tuesday night versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sixers star Joel Embiid is indeed expected to make his return vs. Oklahoma City tonight, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/DJUiOPcEfI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 2, 2024

Embiid's status was changed to questionable shortly before Tuesday's game, leading to speculation that the reigning NBA MVP could indeed return to the court.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse did not confirm that Embiid would play, only that he was working on the court during pregame. But he did acknowledge that the center would likely be on a minutes restriction when he returns from the injury.

