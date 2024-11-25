Is Outlook down? Microsoft 365 is experiencing an outage

Microsoft is investigating an issue with its Microsoft 365 service and its Teams app Monday.

On the social media site ‘X,’ the company posted a message that it is assessing “an issue impacting users attempting to access Exchange Online or functionality within Microsoft Teams calendar.”

The problem appears to be affecting Microsoft users globally, according to posts from users.

“We’ve identified a recent change which we believe has resulted in impact. We’ve started to revert the change and are investigating what additional actions are required to mitigate the issue,” Microsoft added in another post on ‘X.’

According to DownDetector, a site where people can report issues they’re experiencing with technology, users started having issues around 5 a.m. PST. By 10 a.m. there were over 5,000 reports.

Microsoft 365 is a subscription-based app that bundles services like Word, Outlook and Excel. It also provides cloud-based storage. Microsoft Teams is used by workplaces for video calls and online chat.

Microsoft says it’s working to rectify the issue. No word when it will be fixed.

