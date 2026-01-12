Inmate killed in Georgia prison fights was days away from release

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta man is demanding answers after three inmates, including his brother, were killed as fights broke out inside Washington State Prison in central Georgia.

Three inmates were killed, and at least 13 others were injured when fights broke out inside the Washington State Prison in central Georgia on Sunday.

Two of those killed have been identified as Jimmy Trammell, 42, and Ahmod Hatcher, 23.

Trammell was set to complete his 10-year sentence for felony burglary charges and be released from custody on Wednesday.

“He did 10 years in this prison, and he didn’t make it home,” Trammell’s brother, Aquinas, told Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV. I was going to pick him up from the bus station, but I didn’t get that chance."

According to Aquinas, Trammell was killed on Sunday as fights broke out in the Washington State Prison in a disturbance that the Department of Corrections said is believed to be gang-affiliated.

An altercation on the sidewalk among several inmates began at 1:25 p.m. Sunday. By 3 p.m., they report the incident was under control. The prison remains on lockdown.

Aquinas got the call from the warden in the early hours of Monday morning.

“She just said he was involved in an altercation and he lost his life,” he said.

He said he’s heartbroken and angry about his brother’s death.

“I’m real angry, I’m holding back my tears right now. I want to cuss. I want somebody to cuss because I don’t have anyone to cuss out about this but Washington State Prison,” said Aquinas.

For Aquinas and Trammell, the past 10 years have been rough. They lost both parents and two siblings. But Trammell’s release was a chance at a second life and the turning of a new leaf.

“He talked about proving to me a better side of him than what I know, and that took him away from me,” said Aquinas.

Instead of a reunion, Aquinas is left with anger and confusion.

“The reason why he’s dead is because they had a lack of security to protect him, having three days left in prison. He shouldn’t have been in there, and I need some type of answers,” he said.

