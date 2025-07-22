Idaho student murders: What to expect at sentencing for Bryan Kohberger

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — On Wednesday, Bryan Kohberger, the admitted killer of four University of Idaho students, will come face-to-face with the victims’ families for his sentencing.

It’ll be the first time that family members of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin can speak directly to him.

They’ll get the chance to read victim impact statements in open court.

It may also be the first time the public hears from the two roommates who survived. Judge Steven Hippler said they’re also allowed to speak, but their attendance has not been confirmed.

In March, the court unsealed documents that shared the text messages sent between the two the night their friends were murdered. According to the documents, the phone logs show one roommate tried to call three of the victims around 4:19 a.m., but nobody answered.

After the victim impact statements are read on Wednesday, Kohberger will have the opportunity to address the court, but he’s not required to do so.

On July 2, Kohberger took a plea deal, admitting to murdering the students in November 2022. The deal means he won’t face the death penalty.

The agreement includes four fixed life sentences, one for each murder charge, and 10 years for burglary.

Families of the victims are divided on the plea deal.

The families of Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin supported it.

“We embark on a path of hope and healing,” said Leander James, an attorney for the Mogen family.

But others opposed it. Steve Goncalves, father of Kaylee Goncalves, said he had urged the court to reject the agreement.

“This isn’t what we should be doing. You don’t deal with terrorists and you don’t deal with people who kill your kids in their sleep,” Goncalves said after the hearing.

A letter from prosecutors to the families explained that the plea was intended to ensure a conviction and avoid the uncertainty and trauma of a lengthy trial and appeals process.

A motive for the killings is still unknown.

Kohberger is scheduled to be in court at 8 a.m. Wednesday. KIRO 7 News will begin coverage at 7:45 a.m., and you can watch here.

