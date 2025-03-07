Idaho court releases surviving roommates’ text messages in murder case

MOSCOW, Idaho — Newly unsealed documents share text messages sent between the two surviving roommates the night four University of Idaho students were murdered in an off-campus home in 2022.

The texts show a more precise timeline of what happened inside the home the night of November 13, 2022.

Documents show the texts were sent between 4:22 a.m. and 4:24 a.m.

Prosecutors say the deaths of Maddie Mogen, Kalyee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin happened somewhere between 4:00 a.m. and 4:17 a.m.

According to the documents, the phone logs show one roommate try to call three of the victims around 4:19 a.m but nobody answered.

Then, the surviving roommates sent this exchange:

D.M. to B.F.: “No one is answering”

D.M. to B.F.: “I’m rlly confused rn.”

D.M. to Goncalves: “Kaylee”

D.M. to Goncalves: “What’s going on”

B.F. to D.M.: “Ya dude wtf”

B.F. to D.M.: “Xana was wearing all black”

D.M. to B.F.: “I’m freaking out rn”

D.M. to B.F.: “No it’s like ski mask almost”

B.F. to D.M.: “Stfu”

B.F. to D.M.: “Actually”

D.M. to B.F.: “Like he had soemtbing over is for head and little nd mouth”

D.M. to B.F. : " B.F I’m not kidding o am so freaked out”

B.F. to D.M. : “So am I”

D.M. to B.F. : “My phone is going to die (f***)”

B.F. to D.M. : “Come to my room”

B.F. to D.M. : “Run”

B.F. to D.M. : “Down here”

Later that morning, documents show that more texts were sent to Goncalves and Kernodle around 10:23 a.m.

D.M. to Goncalves: “Pls answer”

D.M. to Mogen: “R u up”

D.M. to Goncalves: “R u up??”

Documents say one of the roommates called their father about an hour later before calling 911.

Prosecutors argue that these newly unsealed texts are key evidence for the charges that put the alleged killer behind bars, Bryan Kohberger. They also claim that a Ka-Bar knife sheath found inside the home had DNA on it that led them to Kohberger.

Kohberger is a former Ph.D. student who was studying criminology at the nearby Washington State University at the time of the crime.

He’s pleaded not guilty.

His trial is set to begin August 11 and last for more than three months.

If he is found guilty, he could face the death penalty.





