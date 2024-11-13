Idaho student murders: Everything you need to know 2 years later

MOSCOW, Idaho — It’s been exactly two years since four University of Idaho students: Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death in a home near campus. At this very moment, accused killer Bryan Kohberger is still sitting in jail, awaiting his day in court.

This evening, the university is holding a vigil to remember the students at the Vandal Healing Garden, which was created to keep their memory alive.





How did we get here? A timeline of events:

Nov. 13, 2022 – The University of Idaho sends an emergency alert that there had been a homicide near campus. Police confirm four people were found dead at a home on King Road in Moscow.

Nov. 14, 2022 – Moscow police release the names of the victims.

Nov. 16, 2022 – Moscow police hold a news conference, guaranteeing there was no further threat to the university town.

Dec. 7, 2022 – The Moscow Police Department says they are looking to speak to someone who drives a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra.

Dec. 15, 2022 – An Indiana trooper pulls Bryan Kohberger over for an unrelated traffic stop.

Dec. 30, 2022 – Law enforcement breaks through the door of the Kohberger family home in Pennsylvania to arrest him. Chemical tests for blood were also done at Kohberger’s apartment in Pullman.

Jan. 5, 2023 – Kohberger makes his first court appearance in Latah County, Idaho.

May 4, 2023 – WSU releases heavily redacted video of officers serving and executing a search warrant on Bryan Kohberger’s Pullman apartment.

May 22, 2023 – A judge entered a not-guilty plea on behalf of Kohberger.

Aug. 2, 2023 – Kohberger’s attorneys say his alibi was taking late-night drives in the area.

Aug. 23, 2023 – Kohberger waives his right to a speedy trial, pushing the trial back from an original Oct. start date.

Dec. 28, 2023 – The home where the four students were killed was demolished.

Jan. 30, 2024 – Kohberger’s attorneys request to move the trial, saying he won’t get a fair one in Latah County.

Sept. 6, 2024 – Judge John Judge leaves it up to the Idaho Supreme Court to decide whether the trial should be moved, and he steps down from the case.

Sept. 12, 2024 – The Idaho Supreme Court announces the trial will be moved to Ada County, saying keeping it in Latah County would prevent him from getting a fair trial.

Sept. 15, 2024 – Kohberger flies from Moscow to Boise, where his trial will now be held.

Sept. 20, 2024 – Kohberger’s defense team files a motion asking for him to wear street clothes to his public hearings, saying jail clothing would ‘impact the presumption of innocence.’

Sept. 26, 2024 – Kohberger’s first hearing in Ada County occurred.

Oct. 9, 2024 – Documents filed show the trial was pushed from June 2, 2025 to Aug. 11, 2025.

Nov. 7, 2024 – A hearing was held to strike the death penalty if Kohberger is convicted. A decision has not yet been made on his request.





What’s next?

July 30, 2025 – Jury selection is set to begin.

Aug. 11, 2025 – Kohberger’s trial is scheduled to begin. It’s expected to run through Nov. 7 including a penalty phase if Kohberger is convicted.

