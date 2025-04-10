National

Six people killed in Hudson River helicopter crash, AP reports

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Helicopter crash into Hudson River (CBS News)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

NEW YORK — Six people have died after a helicopter crashed in the Hudson River, the Associated Press reports.

The incident happened near Jersey City around 3:15 p.m.

Emergency crews are still on the scene of the incident, which is not far from the Water’s Soul sculpture.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read