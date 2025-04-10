Six people killed in Hudson River helicopter crash, AP reports

NEW YORK — Six people have died after a helicopter crashed in the Hudson River, the Associated Press reports.

The incident happened near Jersey City around 3:15 p.m.

Emergency crews are still on the scene of the incident, which is not far from the Water’s Soul sculpture.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

.@CityofHoboken FD's Marine 1 is on the scene of a helicopter crash in the Hudson River. This happened in Jersey City, but @HobokenFire boat is assisting along with JCPD, JCFD, NYPD, NYFD & @NJSP. @HobokenPD is on the waterfront to assist as needed.

