Everett Silvertips one win from historic Memorial Cup berth

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Silvertips are one win away from their first trip to the Memorial Cup.

The Tips beat Prince Albert 5-2 on Wednesday to take a 3-1 series lead in the Western Hockey League Championship. Game 5 is Friday in Prince Albert. The series returns to Everett for games on Sunday and Monday if necessary.

Everett Silvertips ride franchise-record 57 wins into Memorial Cup push

Everett has blown through the playoffs after posting a team record 57 wins during the regular season. The team is looking for its first trip to the Memorial Cup, after coming up short in the WHL finals in 2004 and 2018.

The team has been riding the hot goal-tending of 19-year-old Anders Miller all season, and he’s been even better in the playoffs. After giving up just more than two goals a game during the regular season, Miller is giving up less than two a game in his 17 games.

The 18-year-old Matias Vanhanen and 20-year-old Julius Miettinen continue to fill up the stat sheet on offense. Vanhanen has 12 goals and 12 assists in the playoffs. Miettinen has 14 goals and 13 assists this postseason.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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