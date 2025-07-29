Gunman dead after Midtown Manhattan shooting kills NYPD officer, inures two civilians

A gunman is believed to be dead after a shooting near a Midtown Manhattan office building Monday evening that killed a New York City police officer and injured two civilians, according to law enforcement officials.

Police responded to 345 Park Avenue just before 6:40 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.

One officer, assigned to a Bronx precinct and stationed near the building, was shot in the back.

According to CNN, the officer died.

A civilian who was also shot remains in critical condition.

Another civilian sustained injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, authorities said.

According to a law enforcement source, a man carrying a long rifle was seen entering the building shortly before the shooting began.

The NYPD evacuated the area, and East 52nd Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue was blocked off.

The NYPD bomb squad is also on the scene as part of the ongoing investigation.

The suspect is believed to be dead, but police have not yet released his identity or details about how he died.

UPDATE: At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralized. https://t.co/I3OpVuUuit — Jessica S. Tisch (@NYPDPC) July 28, 2025

The FBI is assisting the NYPD and described the scene as an “active crime scene” in a social media post by Deputy Director Dan Bongino.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams urged residents to avoid the area. “There is an active shooter investigation taking place in Midtown right now,” Adams wrote on X. “Please take proper safety precautions if you are in vicinity and do not go outside if you are near Park Avenue and East 51st Street.”

Authorities have not indicated any ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation remains active.

