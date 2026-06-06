Emergency closure issued for this I-405 pedestrian bridge in Kirkland

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Those who walk, bike or roll over Interstate 405 using the pedestrian bridge at Northeast 80th Street (milepost 17) in Kirkland will need to use other routes for the time being.

The Washington State Department of Transportation issued an emergency closure for the pedestrian crossing after it found some damage.

The bridge will remain closed while engineers analyze the damage and determine next steps.

People can get around this closure by using the Northeast 60th Street pedestrian overpass, the Northeast 100th Street pedestrian overpass, Northeast 70th Place, or other alternative routes.

The Northeast 80th Street pedestrian overpass is a steel arch bridge that was built in 1970. WSDOT bridges are inspected on a two-year cycle. The last inspection of this bridge took place in February 2026.

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