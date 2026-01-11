Georgia rescue donkey set to break Guinness World Record

ATLANTA — A rescue donkey that was adopted in Crawford County, Georgia is not only bringing joy for its new owners, but it is also set to break a Guinness World Record.

Hope came from Arkansas, extremely emaciated and depressed. Her new owner, Hannah Frost, brought Hope to her local vet to be checked out, and the doctor noticed the donkey’s extremely long ears.

“Both ears measured a little over 40 centimeters on average, which is astounding,” said Dr. Julia Smith with Central Georgia Equine Services.

Hope’s ears are nearly 16 inches long, breaking a GuinnessGuinness World Record.

“‘I’m excited for her. I think her backstory coming from where she did and just -- it’s a real good ending to a good story,” Frost said.

Frost still has to do some paperwork to make it official, but said she is looking forward to Hope winning the title.

