Flyers with information about Ku Klux Klan found on PA college campus

INDIANA, Pa. — Flyers with information about the Ku Klux Klan were located on a Pennsylvania college campus on Saturday.

A letter sent to Indiana University of Pennsylvania students and employees on Saturday states that two people reported the flyers, which were found on sidewalks near the campus post office.

The people who reported the flyers removed and discarded them. The letter says the flyers were not approved for university posting.

The letter said that after receiving the report, IUP Police and Indiana Borough Police looked for additional flyers throughout Saturday, but did not locate any.

IUP officials say the flyers found on campus look similar to ones found in other Pittsburgh-area communities on Saturday.

