Seattle Police: Armed felon arrested in Capitol Hill following argument, shooting over bicycle

SEATTLE — Police arrested a 22-year-old felon after an argument over a bicycle led to a shooting in Seattle’s Capitol Hill on Sunday morning.

At about 1:45 a.m., SPD patrol officers responded to a shooting along East Thomas Street.

Police were told that a suspect was running down an alley while armed with a gun. They found the suspect nearby, hiding between vehicles. He was arrested without incident, and police recovered the gun and ammunition. They also found the victim unharmed.

Police determined that the two men got into an argument over a suspected stolen bicycle. During the disagreement, the suspect shot his gun into the air before both parties ran off.

Police say the suspect is a convicted felon who was on supervised release for “acts involving a deadly weapon,” and that he is prohibited from having guns. Police also found two warrants for his arrest for obstruction and escape.

He was booked into the King County Jail for firearm offenses.

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