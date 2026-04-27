Man convicted of crime spree, carjackings across King County, sentenced to 27 years and one day

The man convicted in a crime spree that included several armed carjackings, a shooting, and leading police on a high-speed chase across four King County communities in November 2022 finally faced a judge today.

After almost four years, 25-year-old Maar Teng Rambang was finally sentenced at the U.S. District courthouse this morning.

KIRO 7 was in the courtroom this morning. Cameras are not allowed in federal courts, but a crew was inside to see the court proceedings.

It took less than 40 minutes for Rambang to be sentenced to 27 years and one day in prison.

This past January, a federal jury convicted him of the brutal crime spree that left a path of violence across Kent, Bellevue, Redmond, Seattle, and back to Kent on November 7, 2022.

It started in Kent when he ordered a woman out of her car at gunpoint. He then drove to the Bellevue Square Mall parking garage, where he fired his gun and stole a different car from another woman.

He drove that second car to Redmond, where he tried to rob Amazon employees and then drove to Seattle’s Eastlake neighborhood.

In Eastlake, he shot a man in the leg and stole his SUV. After the third carjacking, he drove back to Kent, where he was arrested.

This morning, inside the U.S. District Court, Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd Greenberg explained why the case landed in federal court.

“During 2022, there was a significant spike in carjackings in Seattle and actually nationwide. And at that time, the DOJ set carjacking taskforces… We made a concerted effort working with King County and working with local law enforcement to take as many carjacking cases as we could in federal court to try to send a deterrent message, and it worked," said Greenberg.

Rambang made no statement during the sentencing, and after it was handed down, Greenberg said it’s very likely that Rambang will serve the majority of his sentence.

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