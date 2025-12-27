Florida Salvation Army bell ringer arrested for trying to impale store manager with donation tripod

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Salvation Army bell ringer has been arrested after attempting to impale a Publix grocery store manager with his kettle tripod, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Steven Pavlik, 63, was arrested after a troubling incident while working as a Salvation Army bell ringer at the Publix on Kanner Highway.

Pavlik was hired to collect donations during the holiday season but instead created a disturbance outside the store.

Witnesses reported that he was intoxicated while on duty, confronting and disturbing customers who passed by.

The situation escalated when the Publix manager approached Pavlik to address his behavior. In a violent outburst, Pavlik attempted to assault and impale the manager with a donation kettle tripod, fortunately missing his target and not causing injury.

After fleeing the scene, deputies later found Pavlik at his residence. He was taken into custody without further incident and subsequently transported to the Martin County Jail.

