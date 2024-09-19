First hearing is set after Idaho murders trial moves to Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in 2022, will be back in court next week after a venue change.

The hearing will be in Boise, on the afternoon of September 26.

This month, 2nd District Judge John Judge ruled in favor of Kohberger’s defense team, saying due to the extensive media coverage of the case, the spreading of misinformation on social media, and statements by public officials, it was unlikely that Kohberger could receive a fair trial in Moscow.

Prosecutors unsuccessfully argued they could find impartial jurors in Moscow by bringing in a large pool to choose from.

New courthouse and courtroom conduct orders were also issued for the case following the move from Latah County to Ada County.

The orders address the use of cameras and cell phones in the courtroom, public seating, and access to court hearings.

According to court documents, public seating will be based on a first-come, first-serve basis. Some spots will be reserved for the family of victims and the defendant families, as well as counsel, and security personnel.

The new orders no longer prohibit emailing or posting online from inside the courtroom, but recording video or sound and taking photos is still not allowed.

Public court hearings will be live-streamed on the Idaho Fourth District Court YouTube page.

Trial is set for June 2025.

Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, who were killed in the early morning of November 13, 2022 at an off-campus home.

Prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty if Kohberger is convicted.

