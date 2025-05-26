Families of slain Idaho students fundraise to attend murder trial

The families of four University of Idaho students who were murdered are asking for financial help to attend the trial of Bryan Kohberger – the man accused of stabbing them to death.

Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin were killed in November 2022 in an off-campus home.

Family friends have set up online fundraisers through GoFundMe to help with travel expenses, lost wages, and other financial hurdles they’ll face for the months-long trial.

The trial was moved from the university town of Moscow, five hours away, to Boise to secure a fair trial with an impartial jury.

Jury selection is set to begin in July, and the trial is scheduled for August 11. It’s expected to last about three months.

Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin (Lori Scott via GoFundMe)

GoFundMe for Xana’s Family

“No mother should have to deal with this, but to not be able to afford to be at trial is unthinkable,” Lori Scott wrote online. She’s organized the GoFundMe for Cara Kernodle – Xana’s mother.

Madison Mogen (Kara Guthrie via GoFundMe)

GoFundMe for Madison Mogen’s Family

“We ask for your kindness in this impossibly difficult time to help them fill the financial gaps. Any donations not used for these expenses will help raise funds for memorial scholarships,” Kara Guthrie wrote online. She’s organized the GoFundMe for Madison Mogen’s family.

Kaylee Goncalves (Brooke Miller via GoFundMe)

GoFundMe for Kaylee Goncalves’ Family

“We are looking to find an Airbnb or a house for rent that will house all 10 Goncalves family members, as well as their small pets, for at least those three months. Since this will be a huge disruption to their work and life, we also would love to raise enough money for meals, loss of work, transportation, etc.” Brooke Miller wrote online. She’s organized the GoFundMe for Kaylee Goncalves’ family.

Kohberger has pleaded not guilty. Last week, his attorneys asked the judge to postpone his trial.

You can read more about the upcoming trial here.

