European postal services suspending packages to U.S. over tariff confusion

The Associated Press reports that postal services across Europe have suspended shipments to the United States as an exemption on tariffs for low-value imports is set to end.

The exemption, known as the “de minimis” rule, currently allows packages valued at less than $800 to enter the U.S. duty-free.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 1.36 billion packages were shipped under the exemption in 2024, representing $64.6 billion worth of goods.

The measure expires Friday, with new tariffs taking effect Saturday.

On Saturday, postal services in Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Italy said they would immediately stop sending most merchandise to the U.S.

France and Austria are expected to follow on Monday, while the United Kingdom’s Royal Mail said shipments would end Tuesday.

Postal operators say the pause comes amid uncertainty about how the tariffs will be implemented and what data will be required by U.S. authorities.

DHL, Europe’s largest shipping provider, said the company “will no longer be able to accept and transport parcels and postal items containing goods from business customers destined for the US” starting Saturday.

“Key questions remain unresolved, particularly regarding how and by whom customs duties will be collected in the future, what additional data will be required, and how the data transmission to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection will be carried out,” DHL said in a statement.

The U.S. and European Union agreed last month to impose a 15% tariff on most products shipped from the EU.

With the end of the de minimis rule, packages valued under $800 will also be subject to duties.

The change follows a similar decision earlier this year to end the exemption for Chinese goods, part of a broader push to discourage U.S. consumers from purchasing low-value international products.

Postal operators say they are halting shipments because they cannot guarantee packages will reach the U.S. before the Aug. 29 deadline.

They also cite confusion over which goods are covered and limited time to update customs systems.

Poste Italiane announced Friday it would temporarily suspend merchandise shipments starting Aug. 23, noting that mail without goods would still be accepted.

PostNord, the Nordic logistics firm, said the suspension was “unfortunate but necessary to ensure full compliance of the newly implemented rules.”

Royal Mail said packages from the U.K. valued above $100, including gifts, will face a 10% duty.

The company is allowing shipments until Tuesday to ensure deliveries arrive before the change takes effect.

In the Netherlands, PostNL spokesperson Wout Witteveen criticized the rollout, saying U.S. authorities lack a system to collect the new tariffs.

“If you have something to send to America, you should do it today,” he told the AP.

La Poste, the French postal service, said U.S. officials did not give enough time to prepare.

“Despite discussions with U.S. customs services, no time was provided to postal operators to re-organize and assure the necessary computer updates to conform to the new rules,” the company said.

PostEurop, an association representing 51 European public postal operators, warned that if no solution is found by Aug. 29, all its members could suspend shipments to the U.S.

