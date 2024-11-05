Election 2024: Battleground states to watch

SEATTLE, Wash. — Will former President Donald Trump or current Vice President Kamala Harris win the 2024 presidential election?

Seven battleground states could swing to either the Democrats or Republicans. Here are the ones to watch:





Arizona

Electoral votes: 11

Polls close: 6 p.m. PST

Trump won Arizona in 2016 but then lost it narrowly to Biden in 2020.





Georgia

Electoral votes: 16

Polls close: 4 p.m. PST

Trump won the state in 2016, but in 2020 Biden beat him by fewer than 12,000 votes. It was the first time a Democratic candidate had won the state since Bill Clinton in 1992.





Michigan

Electoral votes: 15

Polls close: 6 p.m. PST

Trump won the state in 2016. It was the first time Michigan supported a Republican in three decades. In 2020, Biden won the state.





Nevada

Electoral votes: 6

Polls close: 7 p.m. PST

Democrats have won Nevada in the past four presidential elections.





North Carolina

Electoral votes: 16

Polls close: 4:30 p.m. PST

Trump won in 2016 and again in 2020, but only by a little more than one point. Democrats have only won North Carolina twice since 1968, including 2008 when the state backed Obama.





Pennsylvania

Electoral votes: 19

Polls close: 5 p.m. PST

Trump won in 2016, but Biden took the state in 2020.





Wisconsin

Electoral votes: 10

Polls close: 6 p.m. PST

Wisconsin backed Democrats for decades until Trump won the state in 2016. Biden flipped the state blue again in 2020. In the last two elections, the state was decided by a fraction of a percent.

