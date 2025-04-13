Early morning fire at Pennsylvania Governor’s Residence deemed act of arson, PA State Patrol says

HARRISBURG, Pa — An early morning fire at the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg was an “act of arson,” according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

NBC News affiliate WGAL reports that first responders were sent to the mansion around 2 a.m. Sunday. The flames were contained to the first floor, but PSP says it caused a “significant amount of damage” to part of the residence.

Police confirm that Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family were inside at the time of the fire but were in a different part of the residence. They were safely evacuated and not injured.

In a statement, Gov. Shapiro says he and his family were woken up by state police after the fire was started.

“Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished,” Shapiro’s statement said in part. “Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe.”

Last night at about 2AM, my family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an...

The Associated Press reports that the fire damage was mostly to a room on the residence’s south side that is often used for entertaining crowds.

Investigators are offering a reward of up to $10,000 through PSP Tips for the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the fire. Anyone with information should call 1-800-472-8477.

PSP is spearheading the multi-agency investigation.

