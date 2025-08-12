Charges filed after pregnant woman found in sealed plastic tote in rural Ohio

The family of a pregnant woman found dead in rural Ohio has released its first public statement as two Middletown men face charges connected to her death.

Brittany Fuhr-Storms, 28, was found Aug. 3 inside a plastic tote sealed with wood screws near Manning Road and Anthony Road, close to Twin Creek in Jackson Township.

Investigators later confirmed she was pregnant at the time of her death.

In a statement provided to WHIO, her family expressed gratitude for community support and the ongoing work of detectives.

“Brittany and her baby were both very loved and wanted,” the statement read. “She was a happy beautiful girl who will be missed tremendously by her family and friends. We do ask for prayers and privacy as we navigate our way through the loss of our family.”

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up by her family.

Authorities say the investigation began in Montgomery County and led to Fuhr-Storms’ last known address in Franklin.

That prompted collaboration with Middletown Police, who focused on an apartment where she had reportedly visited two men before she died.

On Wednesday, investigators executed a search warrant at the apartment of James Rotherbusch, detaining him at the scene.

Inside, they reported finding evidence linked to Fuhr-Storms’ death, including a suspected blood stain on carpet, a blue tarp, screws, and towels resembling those found with her body.

A second search warrant was issued after these discoveries.

During questioning, Rotherbusch allegedly told investigators Fuhr-Storms died under suspicious circumstances in his home and that he kept her body there for about four days.

A second suspect, Rick Sheppard, was later found in Middletown.

According to Deputy Chief Ryan Morgan of Middletown Police, Sheppard said Fuhr-Storms died of a drug overdose and remained in the home for about a week before being left in Jackson Township.

Both men admitted they knew Fuhr-Storms was pregnant, investigators said.

Rotherbusch and Sheppard have been charged with gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Rotherbusch faces additional charges including corrupting another with drugs, drug trafficking, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to report a crime or death.

The cause and manner of Fuhr-Storms’ death remain undetermined.

