Bodies of 2 workers found days after partial collapse at parking garage being built in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — The bodies of two workers trapped when a stairwell roof collapsed at a parking garage under construction in Philadelphia have been found, authorities announced Monday morning.

The section of roof at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s garage fell Wednesday, triggering a collapse across all seven levels, Mayor Cherelle Parker told reporters last week. Crews initially rescued three workers injured in the collapse and they were taken to hospitals, where one died, officials said. The other two workers were treated and released. By Thursday, officials said search dogs hadn’t found any signs of life at the collapse site.

Crews worked through the weekend to take apart the unstable building to make the search possible and recovery operations began Sunday night, officials said. The workers were found and recovered early Monday.

“They have recovered both individuals with the utmost dignity and compassion and respect for their families and loved ones,” Parker said. The Department of Public Health and the Medical Examiner’s office will identify them.

The mayor also announced that she would order the city solicitor and law department to investigate the collapse.

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