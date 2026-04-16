Police: Man arrested after standoff in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood

SEATTLE — Police arrested a 37-year-old man after he allegedly threatened people with an apparent gun in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

A 911 caller first reported that a man was standing in the middle of the street along Lake City Way Northeast and waving a handgun at people walking by.

At around 7:20 p.m., arriving officers found a black BMW stopped in the street. Police say the vehicle was reported stolen, and that officers could see a man in the passenger seat holding a handgun.

According to SPD, officers tried to talk to the man, but he appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis or under the influence of an unknown substance.

He continued yelling and did not comply with the officer’s commands, prompting the officers to call the Hostage Negotiation Team and SWAT.

SWAT moved in with an armored vehicle and took the man into custody without further incident, reported SPD. Police then towed the vehicle to the North Precinct, and after serving a search warrant on the car, they recovered a “realistic black BB gun.”

The man was taken to King County Jail and booked for investigation of felony harassment, possession of a stolen vehicle, and a felony warrant.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

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