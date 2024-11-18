Blast off! How you can watch tomorrow’s SpaceX test flight

CAMERON COUNTY, Tex. — SpaceX says it’s planning to launch its sixth test flight of the Starship tomorrow.

The test flight is scheduled for 2 p.m. PST from Starbase in Cameron County, Texas, and is expected to last about 30 minutes.

SpaceX’s live webcast will go live approximately 30 minutes before liftoff. You can watch here.

The Starship spacecraft consists of two fully reusable elements — a huge first stage called Super Heavy and an upper-stage spacecraft known as Starship, or simply “Ship.”

“The next Starship flight test aims to expand the envelope on ship and booster capabilities and get closer to bringing reuse of the entire system online,” SpaceX officials said in a statement announcing the test flight.

