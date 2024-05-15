Biden and Trump agree to presidential debates in June, September — but with some big changes

The last time either President Biden or former President Donald Trump participated in a presidential debate was nearly four years ago, when they tangled in Tennessee at the height COVID-19 pandemic. Now Biden and Trump are finally set to meet again. Here’s what will be different this time — and why it matters.

🤼 Biden throws down the gauntlet

On Wednesday, Biden posted a video on social media challenging Trump to "make my day, pal" and debate him "twice" before the November election. "So let's pick the dates, Donald," the president said, adding that "I hear you're free on Wednesdays — the only time Trump is not required to be in court for his hush money trial .

🥊 Trump punches back

Trump immediately responded on his Truth Social network , calling Biden "the WORST debater I have ever faced." "Just tell me when," Trump wrote. "I'll be there."

🤝 The networks issue invites, and the candidates accept

Within hours, Biden and Trump had tentatively agreed to two debates: one on June 27 in Atlanta, hosted by CNN, and one on Sept. 10 hosted by ABC News. Dates and details will be finalized after further negotiations.

🙃 What’s different this time — and why

In a letter released Wednesday morning, Biden’s campaign chair laid out her boss’s terms for debating — which, for now, all parties seem to have accepted. They include several big breaks with tradition:

Biden refused to take part in the usual schedule of three general election clashes sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates, which had already been penciled in for Sept. 16, Oct. 1 and Oct. 9, and instead proposed that the candidates negotiate directly with each other and “news organizations” to plan two debates of their own.

Biden said the debates should start sooner than usual, in June, because the commission’s timetable was too late to influence the growing number of Americans who participate in early voting.

And Biden insisted that the debates occur inside “a television studio with just the candidates and moderators” — and microphones that cut off when the candidates’ allotted time is up — rather than with an “in-person audience [of] raucous or disruptive partisans and donors.”

🤔 The strategy behind Biden’s demands

The Biden campaign’s official position is that they’ve upended debate tradition simply because the “Presidential Commission model … is out of step with changes in the structure of our elections and the interests of voters.” But early voters are particularly important for Democrats — and the further the debates are from Election Day, the more time Biden might have to recover from any missteps on stage.

🙋 Why Trump was so eager to accept

At first, Trump quibbled with Biden's conditions, writing on Truth Social that he "​would strongly recommend more than two debates and, for excitement purposes, a very large venue." But Trump staffers have also been complaining about the commission for months, calling for earlier, independent debates — and they unanimously believe that "Mr. Biden has declined significantly since 2020 and would be exposed in a debate against Mr. Trump," according to The New York Times .

🕳️ What about RFK, Jr. and other third-party candidates?

One reason for circumventing the commission is that even if independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. , reaches 15% in the national polls — one of the usual thresholds to qualify — Biden and Trump can potentially block him from appearing. "They are trying to exclude me from their debate because they are afraid I would win," Kennedy said in a statement. "Keeping viable candidates off the debate stage undermines democracy."

❌ The risks ahead