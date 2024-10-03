Bank of America says widespread outages are fixed

A technical issue that was preventing thousands of Banks of America customers from accessing their accounts has been fully resolved according to the bank.

According to Downdetector, a site that monitors outages, people began having issues around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

By 10 a.m. upwards of 20,000 customers had reported an issue with their account.

Many customers complained they could not see their account balances. Others report seeing $0.

“Some mobile and online banking clients experienced an issue accessing their accounts and balance information earlier today,” Bank of America said in a statement. “These technology issues have been fully resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Bank of America has not said what caused the issue.

