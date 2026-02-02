AT&T acquires Lumen’s fiber business in multi-billion dollar deal

AT&T has announced the purchase of Lumen’s Mass Markets fiber business for $5.75 billion.

The deal adds Lumen’s 1 million existing fiber internet users to AT&T’s customer base across 32 states, the company said in a release.

"This investment will create good-paying jobs, boost U.S. connectivity and bring the benefits of high-speed connections to more communities across the country," Chairman and CEO of AT&T John Stankey said.

Fiber optic cables provide faster internet connectivity using light waves to transfer information, versus traditional copper wires, which send electrical signals.

