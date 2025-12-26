Arkansas Powerball winner secures second-largest lottery prize ever

NATIONAL — A person in Arkansas is having the best Christmas ever.

That’s because they won the $1.817 billion Powerball jackpot on Christmas Eve.

The last time a winner

This not only ended the lotteries’ three-month period without a winner, but it’s also the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The last winner was on Sept. 6, with two winners in Missouri and Texas.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Murphy USA in Cabot, just outside of Little Rock, Arkansas.

The winning numbers were 04, 25, 31, 52 and 59, and number 19 as the Powerball.

The last time a person won a Powerball jackpot on Christmas Eve was in 2011.

