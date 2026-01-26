7 dead after private jet crashes at Maine’s Bangor International Airport

MAINE — According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), seven people are dead, and one crew member has serious injuries after a private business jet crashed in a snowstorm at Maine’s Bangor International Airport.

The Bombardier Challenger 600 crashed on departure. The FAA said the aircraft came to rest inverted and caught on fire.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

The airport offers direct flights to cities like Orlando, Florida, Washington, D.C., and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Much of the country is experiencing a massive winter storm. Throughout the weekend, it dumped sleet, freezing rain, and snow across much of the eastern half of the U.S., causing massive disruptions to flights in the Southeast.

Over 11,000 flights were canceled Sunday, and nearly 5,500 were delayed, according to the flight tracker website flightaware.com. 76 flights were delayed coming into Seattle and 55 were canceled.

It was the worst day for flight cancellations since the COVID 19 Pandemic in 2020.

