40-year-old man rescued after getting stuck in elementary playground slide

A 40-year-old man had to be rescued Aug. 16 after becoming stuck inside a playground slide at Northeast Elementary School, according to the Town of Vernon Fire Department in Connecticut.

The call came in just after 4:30 p.m., when Vernon fire crews, EMS, and police responded to the East Street school for a confined space rescue.

Responders found the man wedged headfirst and feetfirst into the middle section of a large tube slide, unable to free himself.

Fire officials said the hot weather and the man’s discomfort added urgency to the situation.

Emergency medical staff provided him with oxygen while firefighters worked to keep the space ventilated and cool.

Additional crews and equipment were brought in and firefighters set up the tower truck on the grass beside the playground and used its aerial ladder as a high anchor point to stabilize the slide as tools were deployed to remove part of the structure.

The man was freed within about 30 minutes, fire officials said.

EMS evaluated him at the scene, but he declined further treatment and transport to a hospital.

