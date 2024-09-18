$2 million in liquid meth labeled as ‘apple juice’ seized by Canadian Border Services

The Canadian Border Services Agency says it seized more than 1,300 bottles of liquid meth that were disguised as grape and apple juice.

Border Services says there were an estimated four million individual doses of the drug, with a street value of $2 million.

The drugs were discovered on June 27 at the Fraser Surrey Docks and bound for export to Australia.

“Our agency is combatting the smuggling of illegal drugs at our border and disrupting transnational criminal networks,” said Nina Patel, Regional Director General of the Pacific Region of the Canada Border Services Agency.

“These seizures demonstrate the diligence and detection capabilities of our border services officers and the important role of our intelligence operations in intercepting illegal and harmful substances.”

