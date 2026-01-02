18-year-old charged with planning ISIS attack at North Carolina grocery store

CHARLOTTE — Christian Sturdivant, an 18-year-old man from Mint Hill, has been arrested and charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS after allegedly planning a deadly New Year’s Eve attack at a grocery store and fast-food restaurant, according to federal investigators.

The arrest took place on New Year’s Eve and was announced by Russ Ferguson, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

The allegations, detailed in a criminal complaint unsealed Friday, describe Sturdivant’s extensive online activity in support of ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Accused: Christian Sturdivant was arrested and charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS . (Gaston County Sheriff's Office)

According to the arrest affidavit, the FBI received tips about Sturdivant’s social media posts supporting ISIS on Dec. 18.

One post included an image of miniature figurines of Jesus with text proclaiming a curse on “cross worshipers,” consistent with ISIS rhetoric that advocates violence against non-believers.

Sturdivant began communicating with an undercover government employee, whom he believed to be an ISIS member, on Dec. 12.

He stated, “I will do jihad soon” and claimed to be “a soldier of the state,” indicating his allegiance to ISIS, the feds said.

Further investigations revealed Sturdivant sent a message to the undercover employee on Dec. 14 with an image of tools - two hammers and a knife, which aligned with 2016 ISIS propaganda promoting knife attacks in Western countries, implying a clear intent to execute violence.

On Dec. 19, Sturdivant sent the undercover employee a voice recording pledging “Bayat,” a loyalty oath to ISIS.

Sturdivant also told the undercover employee about his plans to purchase a firearm to use along with the knives during the attack.

The FBI had 24-hour surveillance on the suspect on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Channel 9 learned on Friday.

On Dec. 26., Sturdivant spoke to the undercover agent and referenced ISIS flags, saying he planned to use one to make sure the attack was attributed to ISIS. The next day, Sturdivant allegedly told the undercover agent that he was “preparing for martyrdom,”

On Dec. 29, federal investigators got the search warrant for Sturdivant’s home in Mint Hill and found several pieces of evidence, according to the indictment.

Multiple targets

According to an indictment, the FBI searched Sturdivant’s home, and investigators found handwritten documents titled “The New Years Attack 2026” in a trash can surrounded by recent receipts. The note outlined the plans for an attack, along with Sturdivant’s plan to train in “knife handling” and “striking with a vest.”

An additional handwritten note was found among the trash, and it outlined plans for two separate attacks. Sturdivant allegedly planned to attack a Burger King restaurant in Mint Hill, and he wrote that he had a goal of at least eight victims.

The second attack was planned at a grocery store, where Sturdivant allegedly wanted to attack at least 11 people. The grocery store wasn’t directly identified in the indictment, but the FBI noted the store was acquired by another national grocery store in 2014 -- Harris Teeter was acquired by Kroger in 2014, and there is a Harris Teeter store across the street from Burger King in Mint Hill.

“He was looking for a high-profile place,” said James Barnacle, special agent in charge with the FBI. “There’s a couple of grocery stores in Mint Hill, he wasn’t set on just one. He was looking at multiple, whichever one had the most.”

The handwritten note says Sturdivant allegedly planned to attack police officers when they arrived.

Another note found by the FBI says that Sturdivant allegedly planned to target “non-Muslims,” “LGBTQ,” “Capitalist,” “Democracy, Republicanism,” “Law-enforcement officials,” and “military personnel.”

The FBI continued the search and found multiple weapons hidden in Sturdivant’s bedroom. They included two butcher knives, a blue hammer and a wooden-handled hammer, reported to be hidden under his bed.

These items matched those depicted in his earlier online messages, alongside lists of potential targets and tactical gear.

Authorities knew about Sturdivant since 2022 when his grandfather stopped him after his left his house dressed in all black to “kill his neighbor with a hammer and knife.”

Prosecutors said he had pledged allegiance to ISIS before that.

Channel 9 went to the address listed for Sturdivant, but no one answered the door when we stopped by. A woman later left the home and drove away, ignoring our questions.

Sturdivant remains in federal custody and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted.

Neighbors react

Mint Hill residents told Channel 9 they’re shocked but grateful for the police work that helped make the arrest happen.

“It gives me a little bit of comfort that at least they’re catching these people before it happens,” Nick Plath told Channel 9’s Joe Bruno. “We hear in the news all too often and on social media when things are too late. So the fact that they’re actually in front of this gives me a little bit of hope that things are actually working the way they are supposed to be working.

Representatives from North Carolina, including state House Rep. Carla Cunningham gave credit to law enforcement.

“This case highlights the vital role of vigilant local law enforcement and effective federal cooperation. The quick response by these agencies undoubtedly prevented a tragedy and saved lives,” Cunningham said in a statement. “While this arrest provides relief, it also underscores the ongoing threats we must remain alert to. My support for our law enforcement officers and federal agents, who work tirelessly to keep us safe, remains strong. Their dedication during a time that should be a celebration deserves our deepest appreciation.”

Congressman Mark Harris said: “I’m grateful law enforcement thwarted a planned terrorist attack in my district—but this threat hits far too close to home. Radical Islam has no place in America. We must do more to push back and stand up to hateful ideologies that espouse violence against innocent people."

