Movies and TV shows casting in Seattle

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Seattle, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Absence'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Woman (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Man (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Brad (supporting, male, 25-45)

- Average hourly rate: $26

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

'Travel Show Across USA, Female Host'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Principal Host (lead, female, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

'Eden Avenue'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Eve (supporting, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, 17-19)

--- Adam (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 17-19)

--- Teacher (supporting, male, 30-60)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

'Untitled10'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Havanna (supporting, female, 19-25)

--- Catalina (supporting, female, 22-28)

--- DJ's Sons (day player, male, 16-20)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

'Web-series Dating Segment'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles (content creators & real people, 21-27)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

'The Absence of Violet,' Producer'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lead Producer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

'Financial Audit' Pilot Episode(s), Guest'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Financial Audit - Guest (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

'The Eagle'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ellie Hope (lead, female, 15-24)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: nationwide

'Afterword'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Rue (lead, female, 18-50)

--- Body Double (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Portland, Oregon

'Red Flag'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Alara (lead, female, 23-30)

--- Jason (supporting, male, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Portland, Oregon

'All Figured Out'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mariah (lead, female, 20-27)

--- Julie (supporting, female, 20-27)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Portland, Oregon

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.