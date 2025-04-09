Movies and TV shows casting in Seattle

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Seattle, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Roots of a Cedar Tree'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ari (supporting, female, 6-12)

--- Lyn (lead, female, 27-38)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Absence of Violet,' Producer'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lead Producer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Absence'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Woman (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Man (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Brad (supporting, male, 25-45)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Eden Avenue'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Eve (supporting, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, 17-19)

--- Adam (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 17-19)

--- Teacher (supporting, male, 30-60)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Financial Audit' Pilot Episode(s), Guest'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Financial Audit - Guest (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'In The Strangest of Places'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Fantasy (day player, 26-45)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Portland, Oregon

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'All Figured Out'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mariah (lead, female, 20-27)

--- Julie (supporting, female, 20-27)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Portland, Oregon

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Red Flag'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Alara (lead, female, 23-30)

--- Jason (supporting, male, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Portland, Oregon

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.