The most expensive neighborhoods in Seattle

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Seattle metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Northtowne (Bellevue, WA)

Median sale price

: $4,375,000 |

Median days on market

: 7 days

9820 NE 16Th St, Bellevue, WA 98004

- List price: $5,180,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 5,467

- See 9820 NE 16Th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 on Redfin.com

9827 NE 20Th St, Bellevue, WA 98004

- List price: $5,396,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,067

- See 9827 NE 20Th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 on Redfin.com

#2. Market (Kirkland, WA)

Median sale price

: $3,670,000 |

Median days on market

: 93 days

2010 9Th St W, Kirkland, WA 98033

- List price: $1,428,950

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 1,311

- See 2010 9Th St W, Kirkland, WA 98033 on Redfin.com

435 8Th Ave W, Kirkland, WA 98033

- List price: $7,820,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 7 | Square feet: 7,680

- See 435 8Th Ave W, Kirkland, WA 98033 on Redfin.com

631 Market St, Kirkland, WA 98033

- List price: $1,199,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,564

- See 631 Market St, Kirkland, WA 98033 on Redfin.com

815 18Th Ave W, Kirkland, WA 98033

- List price: $2,488,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,715

- See 815 18Th Ave W, Kirkland, WA 98033 on Redfin.com

#3. Enatai (Bellevue, WA)

Median sale price

: $3,597,500 |

Median days on market

: 16 days

10605 SE 30Th St, Bellevue, WA 98004

- List price: $3,800,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,780

- See 10605 SE 30Th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 on Redfin.com

10824 SE 23Rd St, Bellevue, WA 98004

- List price: $2,100,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,300

- See 10824 SE 23Rd St, Bellevue, WA 98004 on Redfin.com

1646 106Th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98004

- List price: $4,450,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5.25 | Square feet: 5,861

- See 1646 106Th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98004 on Redfin.com

2521 103Rd Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98004

- List price: $8,200,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,150

- See 2521 103Rd Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98004 on Redfin.com

#4. Denny Blaine (Seattle, WA)

Median sale price

: $3,500,000 |

Median days on market

: 54 days

1021 34Th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112

- List price: $2,499,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,180

- See 1021 34Th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 on Redfin.com

180 Lake Washington Blvd E, Seattle, WA 98112

- List price: $5,195,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.25 | Square feet: 5,490

- See 180 Lake Washington Blvd E, Seattle, WA 98112 on Redfin.com

3802 E John St, Seattle, WA 98112

- List price: $3,700,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 5,288

- See 3802 E John St, Seattle, WA 98112 on Redfin.com

530 36Th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112

- List price: $12,300,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 7,910

- See 530 36Th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 on Redfin.com

#5. East Mercer (Mercer Island, WA)

Median sale price

: $3,195,000 |

Median days on market

: 41 days

4014 E Mercer Way, Mercer Island, WA 98040

- List price: $12,988,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,540

- See 4014 E Mercer Way, Mercer Island, WA 98040 on Redfin.com

4802 E Mercer Way, Mercer Island, WA 98040

- List price: $5,500,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,650

- See 4802 E Mercer Way, Mercer Island, WA 98040 on Redfin.com

5019 E Mercer Way, Mercer Island, WA 98040

- List price: $1,699,990

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,940

- See 5019 E Mercer Way, Mercer Island, WA 98040 on Redfin.com

5021 E Mercer Way, Mercer Island, WA 98040

- List price: $1,995,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,234

- See 5021 E Mercer Way, Mercer Island, WA 98040 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.