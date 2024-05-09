Mill Creek man on motorcycle killed in Bothell crash

BOTHELL, Wash. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car in Bothell Wednesday night.

It happened on State Route 527 near 192nd Street shortly before 8 p.m.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a woman driving a Nissan Versa was heading east on 192nd Street and was preparing to turn north onto SR 527 when a motorcycle heading south on SR 527 hit the Nissan when the car pulled out into traffic in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 41-year-old Mill Creek man, was ejected from the bike onto the highway. He died at Providence hospital.

The driver of the Nissan was not hurt.

©2024 Cox Media Group