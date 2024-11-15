Mayor Harrell unveils plan to revitalize Seattle with safer, more welcoming neighborhoods

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced a comprehensive plan Friday to address persistent public safety and health issues in public spaces, including new legislation and establishing the Downtown Activation Team (DAT).

The pilot program, which began in September in downtown Seattle, focuses on reducing crime, increasing cleanliness, and enhancing community engagement.

Early results show a 27% decrease in violent crime and a 14% drop in emergency service calls in the targeted Pike/Pine area, prompting plans to expand the model to other neighborhoods.

“Our highest priority is public safety,” Harrell said, highlighting the One Seattle Restoration Framework, which serves as the foundation for the initiative. “We are already seeing very positive results from our Downtown Activation Team pilot… By working together, we can achieve the goal of everyone in every neighborhood being safe and feeling secure.”

The DAT program involves nearly 15 city departments coordinating with community partners like the Downtown Seattle Association, Metropolitan Improvement District, and We Deliver Care.

Efforts include targeted enforcement to curb disruptive behavior, scheduled restoration activities such as cleaning and graffiti removal, and connecting individuals to services.

Since September, the team has completed nearly 200 cleanups and over 100 graffiti abatements downtown, with additional work recently launched in Little Saigon and the Chinatown-International District.

Mayor Harrell’s strategy includes six key priorities under the One Seattle Restoration Framework: reducing gun violence, tackling high-impact crime, improving 911 response, addressing the opioid crisis, revitalizing neighborhoods, and addressing root causes of violence through community investment.

The framework uses metrics to track progress, with data shared publicly on topics like gun violence, police recruitment, overdose rates, and foot traffic downtown.

Harrell will propose two ordinances to the City Council to support the DAT pilot. These include disrupting retail theft and illegal street vending of stolen goods and enhancing resources for city employees tasked with restoring public spaces.

Community leaders and city officials praised the initiative’s collaborative approach.

Councilmember Bob Kettle noted the importance of interdepartmental coordination, saying, “Only by working as a team can we realize our strategic vision of a safer, thriving Seattle.”

Fire Chief Harold Scoggins added that the program will help address challenges seen daily by first responders in downtown Seattle.

Looking ahead, the city plans to expand the DAT program to other neighborhoods if its success continues.

